ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Position Lessened by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,719,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 233,041 shares during the quarter. ACM Research accounts for approximately 16.9% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $28,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ACM Research by 909.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,028,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 926,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ACM Research by 539.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 821,387 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $15,443,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ACM Research by 4,498.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 476,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $464.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.81.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

