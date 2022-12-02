ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 1.5 %

ACR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977. The company has a market cap of $88.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 150.87, a quick ratio of 150.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 922,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,384,876.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 50,960 shares of company stock worth $908,779. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at $162,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.