ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ACR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977. The company has a market cap of $88.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 150.87, a quick ratio of 150.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.05.
In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 922,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,384,876.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 50,960 shares of company stock worth $908,779. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
