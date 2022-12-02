Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $79.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.11.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.