Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADEVF. Citigroup lowered Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SEB Equities lowered Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

ADEVF stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

