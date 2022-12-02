Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Hits $48.77 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Adshares has a market capitalization of $48.77 million and $498,877.36 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00008347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006024 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002184 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000712 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,233 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

