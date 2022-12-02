Aegon (NYSE:AEG) vs. China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Head to Head Survey

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aegon and China Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aegon 2 5 2 0 2.00 China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aegon currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 4.03%. Given Aegon’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aegon is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Aegon pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Aegon has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Aegon has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Aegon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aegon and China Life Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aegon $29.83 billion 0.44 $2.34 billion N/A N/A China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Aegon.

Profitability

This table compares Aegon and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aegon 2.63% 2.96% 0.14% China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aegon beats China Life Insurance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions. It also provides debt securities; mortgage loans; derivatives; reinsurance assets; other loans; money market and short-term investments; credit risk management; disability services; and digital banking solutions. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

