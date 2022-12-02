aelf (ELF) Hits Market Capitalization of $62.62 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. aelf has a market cap of $62.62 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006085 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008318 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,291,499 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

