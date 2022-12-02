AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $15.77 on Friday. AerSale has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $816.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34.

Insider Transactions at AerSale

Institutional Trading of AerSale

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares in the company, valued at $283,179,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the third quarter worth approximately $536,000.

About AerSale

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

