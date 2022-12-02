Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 1.2% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.