Aion (AION) Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and $541,065.09 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00136945 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00224344 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00060459 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00045853 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

