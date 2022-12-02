Aion (AION) Trading 13.3% Higher This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and $533,032.11 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00128872 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00226372 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00048524 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00060375 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

