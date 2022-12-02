Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.70.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $213,284,808.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 830,741 shares of company stock worth $93,591,608. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.