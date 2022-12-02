Airgain (AIRG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/30/2022 – Airgain was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2022 – Airgain is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Airgain had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $13.00.

11/11/2022 – Airgain had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Airgain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

10/12/2022 – Airgain is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AIRG traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,091. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $81.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

