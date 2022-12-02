Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.28. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 2,232,903 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akebia Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119,800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.