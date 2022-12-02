Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.28. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 2,232,903 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
