Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Major Shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny Purchases 29,992,668 Shares

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Akouos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $13.29 on Friday. Akouos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 18.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,988,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 607,297 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in Akouos by 5.0% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,800,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 133,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Akouos by 109.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 478,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 910,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Akouos by 87.2% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 718,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 334,610 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Akouos

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKUS shares. Piper Sandler cut Akouos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair cut Akouos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

