Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.8 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of AKZOF stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $116.75.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

