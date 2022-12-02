Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.8 days.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
Shares of AKZOF stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $116.75.
About Akzo Nobel
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOF)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.