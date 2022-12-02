Alan Stein Acquires 100,000 Shares of FAR Limited (ASX:FAR) Stock

FAR Limited (ASX:FAR – Get Rating) insider Alan Stein bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,000.00 ($49,333.33).

Alan Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Alan Stein 70,000 shares of FAR stock.

FAR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 22.38 and a quick ratio of 22.24.

About FAR

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and the Guinea-Bissau projects. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

