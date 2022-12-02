Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $275.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

