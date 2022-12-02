Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Raised to $162.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.43.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance
Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after buying an additional 1,008,054 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
