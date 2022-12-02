Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Raised to $162.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after buying an additional 1,008,054 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

