Allegion plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

Allegion has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.76. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $736,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $1,415,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.