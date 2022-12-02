Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Cap of $89.39 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $89.39 million and $839,567.98 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.03 or 0.01739735 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00039998 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.01793945 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

