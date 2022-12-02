Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 855 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.34.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,581.3% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 272,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,191,000 after buying an additional 256,200 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,464.3% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3,053.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 212,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,406,000 after buying an additional 205,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,950.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

