Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

