Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alphatec by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 6.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alphatec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

ATEC stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

