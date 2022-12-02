Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Buys $120,000.00 in Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,071,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,257,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 300,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 42,759 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $6,841.44.
- On Friday, September 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.
Alset Stock Performance
NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Alset Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.17.
Alset Company Profile
Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
