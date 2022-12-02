Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Buys $120,000.00 in Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,071,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,257,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 300,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 42,759 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $6,841.44.

On Friday, September 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

Alset Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Alset Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

Alset Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alset by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alset by 261.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alset by 80.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 543,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alset by 155.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Further Reading

