AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells C$1,214,460.00 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Stock Up 1.7 %

ALA stock opened at C$22.96 on Friday. AltaGas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.19.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

