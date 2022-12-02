Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 33.1% in November

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Alterity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.23.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.