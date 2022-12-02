Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Evercore ISI

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

ATUS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,964,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,247. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

