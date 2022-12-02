Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 94,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,184,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Insider Activity at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 886,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149,944 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

