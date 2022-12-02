Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Craig Hallum to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Ambarella Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 638,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ambarella by 820.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 127.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

