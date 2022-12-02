American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,300 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 862,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

American Public Education Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ APEI opened at $13.42 on Friday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $253.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.76.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. Research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in American Public Education by 11.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

