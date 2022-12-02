American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Up 16.8% in November

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 807,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on American Resources to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Resources by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,563,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 362,517 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

American Resources Company Profile

NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

