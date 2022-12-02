American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMS opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

