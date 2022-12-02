Amgen (AMG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $109.95 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Amgen has a market cap of $109.95 million and approximately $98,693.84 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Amgen has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.12296428 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $65,437.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

