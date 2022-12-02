Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Trading 10.7% Higher

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. 127,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 659% from the average session volume of 16,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi from 38.00 to 55.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and still non-alcoholic beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling of spring water beverages.

