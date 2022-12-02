Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brenntag (BNR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brenntag (FRA: BNR) in the last few weeks:

11/30/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €81.00 ($83.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/29/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €65.00 ($67.01) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/28/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €85.00 ($87.63) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/28/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €84.00 ($86.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/28/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €80.00 ($82.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/28/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($101.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/25/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €90.00 ($92.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/24/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €81.00 ($83.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/10/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €81.00 ($83.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €65.00 ($67.01) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €86.00 ($88.66) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €84.00 ($86.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($101.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €85.00 ($87.63) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €87.00 ($89.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/18/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €85.00 ($87.63) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/13/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €81.00 ($83.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/13/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €87.00 ($89.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/12/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($101.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/12/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €84.00 ($86.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/6/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €65.00 ($67.01) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/4/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €96.00 ($98.97) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/3/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($101.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNR traded up €0.60 ($0.62) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €60.58 ($62.45). The stock had a trading volume of 324,625 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.56. Brenntag SE has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($44.39) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($57.99).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Stories

