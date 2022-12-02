Analyzing Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) & Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT)

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) and Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erasca 0 0 0 0 N/A Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Erasca presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.48%. Given Erasca’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Erasca is more favorable than Lixte Biotechnology.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erasca N/A N/A -$122.76 million ($1.16) -6.33 Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A -$6.73 million ($0.46) -1.63

Erasca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lixte Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Erasca has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lixte Biotechnology has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erasca N/A -33.63% -29.55% Lixte Biotechnology N/A -328.68% -111.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Erasca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Erasca shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Erasca beats Lixte Biotechnology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. It is also developing ERAS-801, a central nervous system-penetrant EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. It develops two series of pharmacologically active drugs, which include the LB-100 series that consists of novel structures for the treatment of cancers, and vascular and metabolic diseases; and LB-200 series to treat chronic hereditary diseases, such as Gaucher's disease, as well as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a clinical trial research agreement with the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital Inc.; collaboration agreement for an investigator-initiated clinical trial with the Spanish Sarcoma Group, as well as Netherlands Cancer Institute and Oncode Institute. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Pasadena, California.

