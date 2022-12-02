Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BUD. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($59.79) to €56.00 ($57.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.67) to €52.00 ($53.61) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.70.

NYSE BUD opened at $59.73 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,051 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

