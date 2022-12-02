Anthony (Tony) Abrahams Sells 550,000 Shares of Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM) Stock

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Abrahams sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24), for a total value of A$195,250.00 ($130,166.67).

Ai-Media Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Ai-Media Technologies

Ai-Media Technologies Limited provides technology-driven captioning, transcription, and translation products and services in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers live content captions; recoded content; virtual meeting captioning, as well as Lexi, an automatic captioning service.

