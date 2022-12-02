ApeCoin Price Up 18.2% This Week (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00022964 BTC on major exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $127.72 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

