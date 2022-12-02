Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $124,825.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $124,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $166,725.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

