AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $99.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $7,717,316.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,223,243 shares in the company, valued at $16,941,915.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,326,434 shares of company stock worth $18,195,701. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in AppLovin by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

