Arc Family Trust Sells 84,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,053,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,712,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $145,920.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $129,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $116,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $104,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00.

FTC Solar Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of FTCI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. 1,297,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,359. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $252.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.