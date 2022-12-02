Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in November

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Down 6.8 %
ARSMF traded down 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.19. 24,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.23. Ares Strategic Mining has a one year low of 0.15 and a one year high of 0.50.
About Ares Strategic Mining
