Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in November

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Down 6.8 %

ARSMF traded down 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.19. 24,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.23. Ares Strategic Mining has a one year low of 0.15 and a one year high of 0.50.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

About Ares Strategic Mining

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.