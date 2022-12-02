Argus Raises DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $81.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.64.

DD stock opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

