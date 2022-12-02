Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.61

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.61 and traded as high as $35.30. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 45,992 shares trading hands.

AROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

