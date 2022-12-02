Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.