Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Trading Up 3.9%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 40,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 631% from the average daily volume of 5,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers pastries, cookies, donuts, muffins, buns, bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

