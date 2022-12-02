Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Asana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN opened at $18.08 on Friday. Asana has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Insider Activity at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Asana by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Asana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Asana by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

