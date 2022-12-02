Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.28–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$146.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.06 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.15–$1.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Asana from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.48.

Asana Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASAN opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.15. Asana has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Asana by 29,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

